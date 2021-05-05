The Internet Is Obsessed With Arizona Man's 2nd Date Thanks To Diamondbacks
By Anna Gallegos
May 5, 2021
An Arizona man wanted to make sure his buddy's date was going well, but thanks to the Diamondbacks, now the internet is invested in this guy's relationship.
Matthew Minnis took a girl named Emma to the Arizona Diamondbacks home game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. It was supposed to be a low key affair until roommate and YouTuber Connor Buckley got involved.
"This is the first time I had seen a girl in the house for him for years. So I was happy for him if I'm being honest. And invested," Buckley told AZFamily.
In the middle of the game, Buckley wanted to check up on Minnis so he asked the DBacks on Twitter if the camera man could get the couple in a crowd shot.
Hey @Dbacks my roommate is on a date 6 rows above home plate. Any chance we could tell the camera man to zoom out a bit so I can see how it’s going???— BuckArmy (@BuckArmy) May 2, 2021
After Buckley told the team where the couple was sitting and what they were wearing, the Diamondbacks decided the team could do a favor for a fan.
"And see that's the first mistake I made, giving him my location," said Minnis. "Maybe look for me in the big screen, and see his roommate. But instead, he had other plans that led to all of this."
You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/TRjmUf323z— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021
First Buckley's 44,000 Twitter followers started talking about the couple, then the Seattle Mariners noticed. Then ESPN picked up the story, and Sports Illustrated, and Barstool.
The Diamondbacks trailed the Rockies most of the game and ultimately lost, but none of that mattered because love was the real winner on Saturday night.
But the question on everyone’s mind: is there gonna be a third date?? https://t.co/9O4SrYMPWo pic.twitter.com/7HNPqRQzva— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021
Minnis was a good sport about the whole situation because the team gave him and Emma a memorable date and a few commemorative baseballs.
He confirmed with the team that there will be a third date and that he's going to talk to his roommate about boundaries.
There's DEFINITELY gonna be a third date, right? pic.twitter.com/ccTrJQWvEW— Bally Sports Arizona (@BallySportSAZ) May 2, 2021
