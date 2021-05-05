The Internet Is Obsessed With Arizona Man's 2nd Date Thanks To Diamondbacks

An Arizona man wanted to make sure his buddy's date was going well, but thanks to the Diamondbacks, now the internet is invested in this guy's relationship.

Matthew Minnis took a girl named Emma to the Arizona Diamondbacks home game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. It was supposed to be a low key affair until roommate and YouTuber Connor Buckley got involved.

"This is the first time I had seen a girl in the house for him for years. So I was happy for him if I'm being honest. And invested," Buckley told AZFamily.

In the middle of the game, Buckley wanted to check up on Minnis so he asked the DBacks on Twitter if the camera man could get the couple in a crowd shot.