These 7 Mental Health Organizations Cater To Black Communities

Over the last few decades, more people and institutions are recognizing the importance of mental health, especially in the Black community. Despite more visibility on people of color in general, some of the community lack access to resources to help them, whether it's expensive therapy costs or access to doctors who are more sensitive to the Black experience. With the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple reports of racial injustice and disparities, access to mental health resources is crucial.

Here are some organizations and initiatives that provide those resources to both Black people in need and aspiring Black mental health professionals.

The aim of Therapy For Black Girls is to destigmatize mental health and help Black females get access to the therapy they need. According to their website, the organization presents "mental health topics in a way that feels more accessible and relevant." This is mainly done through their podcast, which addresses everything from relationships and social perceptions to mental illnesses and the connection between mental and menstrual health.

BMHA provides a wide range of mental health services and resources for both professionals and clients. People can have access to national thought leaders and research. They also facilitate educational programming to Black people on healing and seeking additional help. The organization also connects Black people to hundreds of culturally competent therapists through the country amongst other services.