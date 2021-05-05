Tim McGraw Sings With Daughter Gracie For Her Birthday In Heartwarming Clip

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter Gracie turned 24 this week, and her father posted a heartwarming video to celebrate.

McGraw shared a sweet video to his social media of himself on a road trip with Gracie as they sang Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's duet "What Kind of Fool," which is from Streisand's 1981 album Guilty. As they drive, the two make a good team as they beautifully sing the song together.

To go along with the video, McGraw shared a sweet message for his first-born, and wrote:

"happy birthday to my oldest baby girl.....24! I'm so proud of her! She is so talented and capable....she can do anything she sets her mind to.....above all, she has a heart of gold, loves her family and friends unconditionally, she is simply a jewel in this world and I am so proud of the young woman she has become..... Gracie, u make a daddy so proud!!! I love you. Ps....I know u figured out Cinco de Mayo was your birthday, waaay before I realized you did!!!"