Tim McGraw Sings With Daughter Gracie For Her Birthday In Heartwarming Clip
By Taylor Fields
May 5, 2021
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter Gracie turned 24 this week, and her father posted a heartwarming video to celebrate.
McGraw shared a sweet video to his social media of himself on a road trip with Gracie as they sang Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's duet "What Kind of Fool," which is from Streisand's 1981 album Guilty. As they drive, the two make a good team as they beautifully sing the song together.
To go along with the video, McGraw shared a sweet message for his first-born, and wrote:
"happy birthday to my oldest baby girl.....24! I'm so proud of her! She is so talented and capable....she can do anything she sets her mind to.....above all, she has a heart of gold, loves her family and friends unconditionally, she is simply a jewel in this world and I am so proud of the young woman she has become..... Gracie, u make a daddy so proud!!! I love you. Ps....I know u figured out Cinco de Mayo was your birthday, waaay before I realized you did!!!"
Faith also shared a touching tribute to Gracie on her social media. Along with a beautiful photo of the birthday girl, she wrote a lengthy heartfelt note. She shared:
"This incredible young woman turns 24 years old today. I cannot write this post without tears rolling down my face. We are so proud of you for being who you are, unapologetically. I wish I had that wisdom at 24 years old. You have taught me so much in the last few years that has forced me to reflect on how it must be growing up in today’s world with crazy parents like us. Truth is...I really wanted to post you singing Celine Dion’s 'All By Myself' where you freaking NAIL that crazy ass high note that blew my mind. Not once but multiple times. I’ll save that for another time. We cannot wait to see what you do. It is going to be insane. The most important thing... is that you will always be YOU!!!! And that is something full grown adults have a hard time achieving. This is one of my favorite photos of you. Happy Birthday my sweet angel. I love you."
Photo: Getty Images