Twenty One Pilots Explain Why They Feel 'Fortunate' The Pandemic Happened

Twenty one pilots recently announced their new album, Scaled And Icy, and in a new interview with Kerrang!, Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph have opened up about the writing process.

Like most bands, twenty one pilots had to navigate recording and releasing an album during a global pandemic Unable to write and record how they usually would, the guys had to do everything remotely.

Despite all of the changes, the band did see a positive come to light during the album process and explained how they felt "fortunate" the pandemic happened when it did.

“We’ve had conversations that are kind of like sinking-in thankfulness of our situation. What if [the pandemic] happened right after we released Trench, or right in the middle of the album cycle, or even at the beginning of our career when we were just getting started?” Dun stated. “We’ve taken time throughout this entire journey that we’ve had as a band to reflect. While fully understanding the gravity of what this year was for some people and how terrible it was, we’ve realized in multiple ways how fortunate we were for this to have landed sort of when it did.”