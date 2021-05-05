Twenty One Pilots Explain Why They Feel 'Fortunate' The Pandemic Happened
By Eliot Hill
May 5, 2021
Twenty one pilots recently announced their new album, Scaled And Icy, and in a new interview with Kerrang!, Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph have opened up about the writing process.
Like most bands, twenty one pilots had to navigate recording and releasing an album during a global pandemic Unable to write and record how they usually would, the guys had to do everything remotely.
Despite all of the changes, the band did see a positive come to light during the album process and explained how they felt "fortunate" the pandemic happened when it did.
“We’ve had conversations that are kind of like sinking-in thankfulness of our situation. What if [the pandemic] happened right after we released Trench, or right in the middle of the album cycle, or even at the beginning of our career when we were just getting started?” Dun stated. “We’ve taken time throughout this entire journey that we’ve had as a band to reflect. While fully understanding the gravity of what this year was for some people and how terrible it was, we’ve realized in multiple ways how fortunate we were for this to have landed sort of when it did.”
Dun and Joseph further went into how a majority of Scaled And Icy is self-produced and how they hope future records will be as well.
“There’s some things that Josh and I did while creating the record that we fell in love with: just the type of chemistry we built even though we had to use video conferencing and stuff,” Joseph said. “The confidence that we gained from being able to produce our own record, with there being certain songs where no-one touched it but us, is something that I hope carries on to the next record as well.”
Scaled And Icy will be out May 21!
