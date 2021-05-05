WATCH: Louisville Third Grader Stuns School By Singing National Anthem

D'Corey Johnson has the voice of a superstar and he's only 9 years old.

The third grader at Bates Elementary in Louisville, Kentucky, stunned his school and the nation with amazing rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

The school normally plays a recording of the national anthem to start the day, but D'Corey worked up the courage in April to ask principal Alecia Dunn if he could sing.

Everyone was wowed by the young boy's voice. Dunn recorded D'Corey and the video has now gone viral.