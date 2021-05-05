WATCH: Louisville Third Grader Stuns School By Singing National Anthem
By Anna Gallegos
May 5, 2021
D'Corey Johnson has the voice of a superstar and he's only 9 years old.
The third grader at Bates Elementary in Louisville, Kentucky, stunned his school and the nation with amazing rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.
The school normally plays a recording of the national anthem to start the day, but D'Corey worked up the courage in April to ask principal Alecia Dunn if he could sing.
Everyone was wowed by the young boy's voice. Dunn recorded D'Corey and the video has now gone viral.
Highlighting leaders inside and outside of the classroom @BatesElemJCPS @JCPSSuper @JCPSRenee @Dunn1Alecia Bravo to 3rd grader Dcorey Johnson for bringing down the house.👏👏 #amazingbates pic.twitter.com/xJpUAfWkXS— Bates Elementary (@BatesElemJCPS) April 24, 2021
"I couldn't finish the (morning) announcements," Dunn told Good Morning America. "You could hear outside the office all the cheers. And then we walked out of my office ... it was almost like he was on a parade -- every teacher was hanging out their door, we were all crying."
D'Corey's rendition had all of the intensity of Whitney Houston singing the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl. D'Corey's mom, Nakia Johnson, says Houston and Tina Turner are some of his favorite artists.
D'Corey is still young and has plenty of room to grow, but he's already getting recognized for his talent.
"He's so authentic and genuine. There's nothing rehearsed about him," Dunn said. "There's no stage child, it is just him. It's almost like he's this old soul."
Since the viral video, D'Corey's been asked to perform at various events and fundraisers, WLKY reported.
Photo: Getty Images