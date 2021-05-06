All The National Nurses Week Deals & Freebies You Need To Know

Thursday (May 6) kicks off National Nurses' Week. Not only should you take the time to tell the nurses in your life how much you appreciate them and the work they do, especially after this past year, you should also remind them there are a ton of deals and freebies just for them. To show nurses how much they care, many of your favorite retailers are offering discounts to nurses over the next week. From Chipotle to Adidas, there's something for every nurse here. Thanks to RetailMeNot, we have a list of every deal for nurses this coming week.

Adidas: All verified medical professionals, first responders, nurses, military members and teachers get 30% at adidas.com and in-store or 20% off at factory outlet stores. Verify your status with ID.me.

All Seasons Uniforms: All Seasons Uniforms is a family-run business based outside of Chicago that has been in business since 1991. During that time they’ve sold thousands of uniforms online, and have always had a big focus on nurses, nursing scrubs and medical uniforms. For Nurses Week 2021, they are providing a 20% discount on all their scrub and lab coat lines with code NURSE20.

ASICS: All nurses can save 40% off their purchase of full-priced products after they verify their status with SheerID.

BAYADA Home Health Care: This not-for-profit for in-home health care and support service is celebrating National Nurses Week by hosting a “What’s Your Wish” giveaway on NursesWeek.com. They will randomly select 50 nurses to win a prize kit starting on April 29 and lasting through Nurses Week. Each kit contains activities and gifts to plan the perfect staycation, run a smart home and enjoy tranquility time, among other themes. Nurses also have the option of taking a fun quiz to help decide which wish kit is the best fit for them to enter to win.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Nurses get a free small sub when they direct message Capriotti’s with their CAPAddicts Rewards account email and send a photo of their healthcare ID.

Chipotle: Starting on April 29, the restaurant chain will give 250,000 codes for free burritos to nurses, medical providers and hospital providers. Sign up begins at 10 a.m. PT April 29.

Cinnabon" They are partnering with the Daisy Foundation, which takes the time to recognize the nursing community for the extraordinary care that they provide on a daily basis. Cinnabon is proud to join in the celebration by offering promotions at participating bakeries within the U.S. from May 6 to May 12. Check with your local store to learn details.

Clarks: Clarks is offering a 10% off online-only purchase for nurses.

Costco: If you’re a nurse and get a Costco membership, you’ll get a $20 Costco Shop card.

Corner Bakery Cafe: Corner Bakery Cafe is hosting a “Highlight You Hero- Teacher & Nurse Appreciation Contest” on their site.

Dog Haus: On May 6, $1 from every Haus Dog sold will be donated to The American Nurses Foundation. Purchases must be for takeout, curbside pickup and to-go orders (not available via third-party apps).

Dunkin’: In honor of National Nurses Day on May 6, Dunkin’ is showing appreciation for healthcare heroes’ efforts to keep us all healthy and safe with a free medium hot or iced coffee – no purchase necessary. This offer is available to all healthcare workers who show their ID at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

EVO Entertainment: This regional theater chain is offering free movies for nurses May 6 to 12.

Friendly’s: Nurses and health care workers can get 10% off their entire take-out order through the month of May when they show a valid ID.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme announced that starting Monday, March 22, 2021, guests–including nurses–who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. can get a free iconic Original Glazed doughnut—anytime, any day, even every day—through the rest of 2021. Since the majority of healthcare workers are vaccinated, they can take advantage of this deal.

Lovesac: Healthcare Workers, First Responders, Military Personnel, and Teachers can get 5% off all purchases.

Marriott Hotels: This major hotel company is offering discounted rates for nurses and medical staff through June 30, 2021.

McAlister’s Deli: To celebrate nurses, McAlister’s Deli is offer a free tea on nurses week, from May 3 to May 7, when they show their badge/ID .

Mrs. Fields: Celebrate Nurse’s Week with a limited-edition line of cookie tins that include an assortment of flavors. These tins start at $39.99, but keep your eye out for more Mrs. Fields deals during the week.

Nanit: Starting May 6, nurses and healthcare workers can get $100 off the purchase of the Nanit Video Monitora by presenting a valid work ID.

Nursedeals.com: Nurses can take home their Mystery Box (valued at $299) that include nursing-related goodies, and in past years have included stethoscopes, coffee mugs, badge holders and hoodies. They say the Mystery Box will knock your socks off!

Outback Steakhouse: Outback celebrates all nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders with 10% off their entire check all day, every day.

Pieology Pizza: In celebration of National Nurses Week, Pieology is giving away Pieology Care Packs plus $250 to 15 Everyday Heroes! To nominate an Everyday Hero, Tweet your story on social media, tag @pieology and use hashtag #everydayhero from May 4 to 16.

Purple Mattress: Nurses can save 10% off a new Purple Mattress.

Red Lobster: In celebration of International Nurses Day on May 12, Red Lobster is saying thank you to nurses and other health care providers and first responders by offering 10% off orders at Red Lobster (dine-in or to-go) through May 17. Show an employee I.D. or badge at the restaurant to redeem the offer.

Sam’s Club: This big box store has Hero Hours that allow medical professionals without membership every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. until further notice.

Skechers: Nurses and essential workers can get30% off shoes, free shipping and free returns through May 31.

Starbucks: In 2020, first responders and health care workers got a free tall hot or iced coffee through the end of May. TBD on whether Starbucks offers a promotion again this year.

ThirdLove: Saying bra-vo to our nurses and essential workers, Thirdlove is offering 15% off to military, veterans, medical professionals, first responders, and teachers.

Waterloo Sparkling Water: Last year, Waterloo Sparkling Water gave away 500 free 8-pack/12-pack case coupons to nurses and health care workers for Nurses Week. Starting on May 6 and going through May 12. Hopefully, they do this again in 2021!

Photo: Getty