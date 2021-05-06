Arizona Taco Festival Released 2021 Festival Dates For This Fall

The Arizona Taco Festival is returning this year to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in the fall, reported ABC 15.

This is one of the first major festival announcements that has come since the COVID-19 pandemic caused many festivals to cancel last year.

The two-day festival is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 23rd and Sunday, October 24th, 2021.

Last year's event was canceled, which was set to be the festival's 10-year anniversary.

Rick Phillips, co-founder of Arizona Taco Festival, told ABC 15 that they worked on the logistics of keeping everyone safe while still upholding the integrity of the festival

He said, "How can we rebuild this to be, you know, COVID safe or as much socially responsible as we can be, and have new fun elements that people will be like, 'I don't even notice, this is great, and boy, they're keeping you safe.' And I think that everybody's probably trying to figure stuff like that out."

Tickets for the festival range from $14 to $20.

There will be food trucks and restaurants that will have $3 tacos along with other food items.

VIP tickets, which include tequila samplings, range from $100 to $200.

For more information about the festival, click here.

Photo: Getty Images