Chicago Rapper G Herbo Accused Of Lying To Investigators

G Herbo is already federally charged with fraud and identity theft, and now, officials are accusing him of lying to a federal agent.

The new allegation comes Tuesday (May 4).

The Chicago rapper — named Herbert Wright III — is accused of telling a federal investigator that he never knew Antonio Strong, who is included in the indictment that was unsealed in December 2020. Herbo allegedly lied in November 2018, having had conversations with Strong often, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

In December, unsealed court documents showed that Herbo and others — including rapper Joe Rodeo, or Rockstar Rodie, and others — were charged in the fraud scheme. Herbo pleaded not guilty to his alleged role in purchasing vacation rentals and other expensive items with stolen credit card information. Strong, who was reportedly Herbo’s promoter, was also named in the case.

“Generally, because the defendants and their co-conspirators provided authentic payment card information, the defrauded businesses and individuals successfully processed their transactions and provided the goods and services,” the 14-count indictment read.

Prosecutors have said that Herbo could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 if convicted, the Sun-Times reports.

