Demi Lovato Details 'Daily' Struggles With Self-Worth After Eating Disorder

Demi Lovato opened up about the everyday struggles she deals with since overcoming her eating disorder.

On Wednesday (May 5), the musician shared an Instagram post all about self-worth with a Boomerang clip of her holding a coffee mug that reads "I am worth it" and features a heart symbol from the National Eating Disorder Association.

"This is the @neda symbol for eating disorder recovery. I painted this at @colormemine years ago," Lovato shared. "Even though I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I still made this in hopes that I would truly believe it some day. I still struggle. Daily."

"There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it's all I think about. Still," she continued. "But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won't think about it anymore. For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it."