Drake Is Dropping Better World Fragrance House Candles For Mother's Day

Drake is celebrating Mother's Day with some exclusives candles.

As per a new announcement, the rap titan is honoring the occasion by releasing a new set of his Better World Fragrance House candles exclusively via Postmates from Friday (May 7) until Sunday. His Better Wold Fragrance House candles, which were announced in December via a partnership with Revolve, will be available as a complimentary gift when folks place a minimum $50 order on Postmates from a curated list of Drake's top restaurants in New York and Los Angeles. Among the names for the four candles include Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Muskoka and Good Thoughts.

As for his go-to spots in the Big Apple, the entrepreneurs listed STK Downtown, STK Midtown, Tao Uptown, Tao Midtown, Lavo, Nobu Fifty Seven and Nobu Downtown. Meanwhile, for those in Lala Land, he likes to dine at Nice Guy, Craig’s, BOA Steakhouse West Hollywood, BOA Steakhouse Santa Monica, Katana, TAO, Blue Ribbon Sushi, Nobu LA and Nobu Malibu.

Last year, his Carby Musk candle made waves when word spread that it reportedly smells exactly like the superstar. He ended up gifting them to Toronto Raptors players Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell. He also offered them up to Steph and Ayesha Curry, and Kehlani.

For Mother's Day 2020, Drizzy celebrated his mama with a throwback photo of the two of them. "Happy Mother's Day to all the big time women out there doing the hardest work on gods green earth," he captioned the sweet snapshot.