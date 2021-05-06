Every 2021 Mother's Day Food Deal & Special You Need To Know
By Emily Lee
May 7, 2021
Sunday (May 9) is Mother's Day. If you're looking to treat your mom or loved one to a special meal for the occasion, Offers.com put together a list of all the restaurant deals and specials you need to know this Mother's Day. From the Cheesecake Factory to Smoothie King, there's something here for everyone.
Abuelo’s: Take mom out toAbuelo’sthis Mother’s Day and receive a free Abuelo’s Mother’s Day T-shirt. Dine-in at any Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant on May 9 and while supplies last, mom will take home a fun treat to commemorate her special day.
Bahama Breeze: Treat mom to a Caribbean Mother’s Day Bundle to go from Bahama Breeze. It includes a choice of entrée, served with a side, salad and Cuban bread. Bundles serve up to four people and include Seafood Paella, Grilled Chicken with Cilantro-Crema and Baby Back Ribs. They come fully cooked and start at $44.99.
Bonefish Grill:If your mom loves seafood, there’s no better place to take her on Mother’s Day than Bonefish Grill. They are featuring a variety of delicious treats including Rockefeller ’Butterfish’—Alaskan Black Cod topped with creamy spinach and jumbo lump crab. If you are staying home to celebrate, get everything you need with a Bonefish Grill Family Bundle. They start at $29.90 and include a choice of entrée, salad, fresh bread & pesto and house-baked cookies. Get it delivered or pick it up curbside. Mom isn’t as close as you’d like her to be? Send her love in the form of a $50 Bonefish Grill gift card and receive a free $10 e-gift card either for yourself or to include with your gift. Bonus cards can be redeemed between May 17 and July 18.
Bravo Cucina Italiana: Enjoy Mother’s Day Brunch until 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 9 at Bravo Cucina Italiana. They are making sure their menu offers a little something special for everybody this year. Frankly, they had us at Berries & Cream French Toast. Make your reservation early.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Celebrating moms all weekend long, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.is the perfect spot to treat whoever you call mom to a Georgia Peach Tea for Two. And as a nice FREE gift, mom will get to keep the souvenir flask. Grab a Mama’s Mule Madness, or any of their limited-time mule offerings, and the mug is FREE.
Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant: Treat mom to a family-style meal in a comfortable, semi-private dining room at Buca di Beppo this year. Get mom all to yourself for a cozy meal for two, or invite the whole family to celebrate her special day. Reserve your table online or give them a call to get your table booked.
The Capital Grille: Opening early and serving their full dinner menu as well as brunch with three scrumptious offerings, The Capital Grille wants you to be able to show mom how much she means to you (that lobster frittata would speak volumes to us). So, don’t delay, get your reservation on their books now. You can also enjoy The Capital Grill at home with their three-course dinner for takeout. The Capital Grille is preparing a dinner for two that includes a Whole Roasted Tenderloin of Beef served alongside Butter Poached Lobster Tails, salad, mashed potatoes, a Flourless Chocolate Cake for dessert and Chocolate Covered Strawberries for $165. Or if you are serving four to six people, it is available for $295.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: There’s no better place to take your Italian-food-loving mom on Mother’s Day than Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Available from May 4, for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup, they are featuring specialentrées, cocktails and desserts that are sure to move you up on her Favorites list including Salmon Saporito, Seven Daughters’ Moscato and Tiramisu. If taking mom out for a meal isn’t in the cards, get her a gift card instead. Buy a $50 gift card and receive a FREE $10 e-gift card to include or keep for yourself. It can be redeemed from May 17 through July 18.
Cheesecake Factory: Beginning on April 29, in honor of Mother’s Day, the Cheesecake Factory is offering a free $10 e-Bonus Card with the purchase of a $50 Gift Card. The promotion ends on Mother’s Day, May 9. Gift Cards and e-Bonus Cards do not expire.
Chili’s: Maybe mom is busy on the 9th, or maybe she’s several zip codes away, whatever separates you on Mother’s Day, don’t worry, Chili’s has you covered. Surprise her with a $50 Chili’s gift card. Purchase it online and receive a FREE $10 E-Bonus Card to include or keep for yourself (we won’t tell).
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants: Helping you celebrate the special person you call mom, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is putting together Mother’s Day Meal Kits to knock her apron off. You can pre-order them by May 7 and enjoy a variety of entrée choices with a choice of salad, bread and dessert for four people. The meal kits are heat and serve and cost $159.99. Find your local restaurant and pre-order yours today.
Cracker Barrel: Want to enjoy a homestyle meal without having to ask mom? Head to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and try out some new favorites, including Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders, Barrel Bites and savory Loaded Hashbrown Casserole Tots. Designed to be enjoyed family-style, they are perfect for a Mother’s Day celebration. If she prefers breakfast at home, Cracker Barrel has a special treat for her. Order their All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket To-Go and get a free $10 Bonus Card.
Eddie V’s: Mother’s Day can be a dine-in or take-home event, thanks to Eddie V’s this year. Their dining room will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 9 for a special Mother’s Day Brunch that is $49 for adults and $15 for children. You can also take home a four-course dinner to heat up and serve at home. Eddie V’s Mother’s Day Bundles serve two people for $140 and four to six people for $250. Pre-order for pickup between May 7 and May 8. They will be open all day to serve from their dinner menu as well.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Enjoy the ultimate luxury with your mom this Mother’s Day at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. They will open at 11 a.m. on Mother’s Day weekend and offer a three-course menu that features Filet Mignon paired with either Lobster Scampi or Crab-Stuffed Shrimp, starting at $80 per person.
Fogo de Chão: Bring mom into Fogo de Chão to celebrate Mother’s Day and receive two $25 off gift cards which can be redeemed on your next Fogo de Chão visit from May 10 through July 11. This offer is good not only on May 9, but also on May 10 in honor of Mother’s Day in Mexico. If you are planning to whip up the love at home for mom, take advantage of their special Mother’s Day to-go package—the fully cooked meal serves six and includes everything you need (pre-order by May 8 for pick up on May 9 or 10). You can also send mom some Brazilian delight by purchasing a $125 gift card. It comes with a $25 bonus e-card.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Take the stress off mom this Mother’s Day with a Taco Family Meal from Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. Each meal comes with a choice of meat (shredded chicken, seasoned ground beef, spicy pork or grilled veggies), sides, fixings and more. It feeds four to six people for $35 or $50 for a meal that serves six to eight.
GODIVA: Surprise mom with a treat that can’t be beat from Godiva. In conjunction with Papyrus and available at Target stores and on Target.com, you’ll find a variety of chocolate and gift card combinations. Whether you choose the GODIVA Goldmark Assorted Gift Box, starting at $9.99 for 11 pieces and pair it with a Papyrus “MOM” Mother’s Day Card, starting at $9.59 or one of the other delicious and heartfelt combinations from this collaboration, you are guaranteed to make mom’s day.
Grand Lux Café: From April 29 through May 9, purchase a $50 Gift Card from Grand Lux Café and receive a FREE $10 e-Bonus Card. Gift Cards and e-Bonus Cards do not expire.
Grubhub: What a surprise when mom knows you won’t be together on Mother’s Day but climbs out of bed to find Grubhub at the door delivering her favorite breakfast (lunch, dinner, snack or whatever else is mom’s jam), thanks to you. Think mom may want to choose her own breakfast-in-bed meal? Send her a Grubhub gift card and get a $10 bonus card with any $15 purchase, good from May 2, at 12:01 am PST until May 9, at 11:59 pm PST.
Hooters: On Mother’s Day—and not just for moms—dine in at your local Hooters, purchase ten wings of any style and enjoy ten FREE boneless wings. Available at participating Hooters locations on May 9.
Joe’s Crab Shack: Take advantage of the weekend-long Mother’s Day special at Joe’s Crab Shack. From May 7 through May 9, enjoy a four-course meal for just $32.00.
Kona Grill: Enjoy brunch, dinner and to-go options from Kona Grill this Mother’s Day. On Sunday morning, bring mom into Kona Grill for their popular brunch menu and don’t forget to order her the rosé. Or let her sleep in and join Kona Grill later for a Mother’s Day Dinner featuring Lemongrass Clam Chowder, Lobster Potstickers, Surf & Turf and Strawberry Basil Rum Cake. If neither of you wants to change out of your PJs, grab a Mother’s Day Basket or have it delivered for $99. It includes two Surf & Turfs, a slice of Strawberry Basil Rum Cake and a Bottle of Whispering Angel Rosé. Call or go online to make a reservation or to order your basket.
Macaroni Grill: Feed the whole family at home with the help of Romano’s Macaroni Grill this Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day specials include the family-size Lasagna Bolognese that serves eight to 10 people for $65 or a three-course dinner, serving four to five people that features a choice of a starter—either Lasagna Bolognese or Florentine Chicken Penne—sides and dessert for $100. You can pre-order until 9 p.m. on May 9 for takeout or delivery. Macaroni Grill locations will also be open to welcome mom into their dining rooms on her special day. Don’t miss out on Macaroni Grill’s generous gift card deal: Starting May 3, through May 9, buy an e-gift card using the code TREATMOM and get 25% off.
McCormick & Schmick’s: On May 8 and May 9, consider some great choices from McCormick & Schmick’s. Dine-in and enjoy their special Mother’s Day three-course meal for just $39. Have a delightful dinner for four at home for $125 plus tax. Or purchase a gift card and receive 10% off. Gift cards must be purchased online before May 1 and cannot exceed $500.
Metro Diner: Put a new twist on Mother’s Day this year with the help of Metro Diner. From May 6 through the 9th, available for dine-in, to-go or delivery, treat mom to Metro Diner’s delicious Crab Cake Benedict for just $13.49. And for a limited time, try the Italian Meat Lovers Burrito for $9.99, Southwestern Burrito for $9.99 and the Sticky Chicken & Waffle for $15.79 at your local Metro Diner. If you want to go the gift card route, look no further. Purchase $50 in gift cards and receive a $10 Bonus Card to be used on your next visit through June 30.
Miller’s Ale House: Dine-in at Miller’s Ale House on Mother’s Day and get a $10 off $30 or more coupon that can be used from May 10 to June 30 online or in the restaurant.
Moe’s Southwest Grill: Every year Mother’s Day is celebrated on a Sunday. And every Sunday Moe’s Southwest Gril offers FREE kids meals to children under 12. We can’t think of a better combination.
Morton’s The Steakhouse: Celebrate in the restaurant or at home, either way, Morton’s The Steakhouse will make sure it’s delectable. With the Steak & Lobster Oscarfor $59available in the restaurant on Mother’s Day, you can’t do better. Unless you go with the at-home option: Surf & Turf Dinner for two plus a bottle of wine for $179.
Mrs. Fields: For all the bake sales and after-school cookies she baked for you, Mrs. Fields stands ready to help you repay the favor. Pamper her with a sweet cookie cake, handcrafted chocolate-covered strawberries, or tasty brownie bites. One thing we can guarantee: they won’t wilt. Enjoy nationwide Mother’s Day delivery and use the code MDAY2021 to get 20% off Mother’s Day Collection Gifts.
Olive Garden: Enjoy one of mom’s favorites, either in their restaurant or at home. The Olive Garden is ready to satisfy the whole family with Family-Size Pans of Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken Parmigiana and more, starting at $34.99. Family Bundles start at $49.99 and include one large pan of Classic Lasagna, a jumbo house salad and breadsticks.
Outback Steakhouse: Take your number-one, first mate out for a Steak ’N Mate combo deal from Outback Steakhouse this Mother’s Day. Choose the Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie combo, Sirloin and Coconut Shrimp, Aussie Twisted Ribs and Sirloin, 6-ounce Outback Special and Grilled Chicken on the Barbie, Ribeye and Shrimp or Victoria’s Filet Mignon and Lobster all for just $17.99. Or take advantage of their buy $50, get $10 e-gift card deal. It will be around until June 13. The e-bonus cards can be redeemed between May 17 and July 18.
Patxi’s Pizza: A weekend-long celebration in honor of mom is planned at Patxi’s Pizza and it’s delicious. Purchase a regularly priced pizza (10-inch, 12-inch or 14-inch) and get a second, 10-inch pie for just $10. It gets even better—if you’ve gone all in on a regularly priced pizza, add a dessert pizza for only $3. This offer is available from May 7 through May 9 for dine-in and take-out.
P.F. Chang’s: An exclusive four-course Mother’s Day meal is being offered at P.F. Chang’st his year. They are taking reservations now for Mother’s Day, so call or go online to claim your spot.
Pieology: Nothing says, “You’re the Best” quite like a gift card for delicious pizza, especially one fromPieology. Purchase a $25 gift card and receive a $5 bonus card that either you or mom can use on a future visit. Bonus cards are valid through July 31 and can be purchased at any Pieology Pizzeria.
Performance Kitchen Crafted Meals: If mom has her eye on health and wellness, we have the perfect thing for her this Mother’s Day. Performance Kitchen Crafted Meals creates healthy, frozen, plant-based meals that are rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber. Hook mom up with a bundle, which typically has 13 meals, for just $99. Supplement your gift with a complimentary consultation with a Registered Dietician to help mom stay healthy.
Red Lobster: Just in time for Mother’s Day, between now and the end of June, buy a $50 Red Lobster gift card and receive a$10 off bonus coupon to use in-restaurant, to-go or for a delivery order of $30 or more. It’s a little bit of delayed gratification (the $10 bonus is good during July and August), but surely she taught you that anything good is worth waiting for.
Rosa Mexicano: Treat mom to a unique meal on Mother’s Day at Rosa Mexicano. Their three-course Mexican-inspired dinners that include delicacies such as Guajillo-tequila braised mussels, crispy chicken breast filled with huitlacoche, trio of empanadas and more will be available for $38 on her special day.
Ruth’s Chris: Treat mom to an extra special meal at home from Ruth's Chris Steakhouse this year. their at-home Celebration Feast for four is $180 and features a choice of a starter, Roasted Beef Tenderloin, choice of two sides, and Cheesecake. You can pre-order your Feast now for pick up on May 9 (orders must be placed 48 hours in advance of pickup). Also, Ruth’s Chris will be open on Mother’s Day, serving their regular menu as well as Spring Specialties.
Salata Salad Kitchen: Try something new with mom this year and take her to Salata Salad Kitchen for a healthy and refreshing salad. Fully customizable, built-to-order salads, wraps and soups are their specialty. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, mom will be proud you learned to love your veggies.
Seasons 52: Enjoy brunch from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Seasons 52 with mom this Mother’s Day or stop by anytime to enjoy all your favorite dinner offerings at the original seasonal restaurant featuring ingredients at the peak of their freshness. Guests celebrating the holiday at home may enjoy a three-course Mother’s Day Green Box that serves four to six people for $100 or or a dinner for two starting at $55.
Shipt: Here’s one she hasn’t seen before: A membership to the same-day delivery service, Shipt. For Mother’s Day, give her the pantry-stocking solution that lets her stay home and enjoy delivery in as soon as one hour from 120 retailers, including Harris Teeter, Central Market, Target, Winn Dixie, H.E.B., Costco, Meijer,Petco and more. Until May 9, (Mother’s Day), Shipt is offering $50 off any gifted annual Shipt memberships. Membership is regularly $99 per year.
Smoothie King: Maybe mom is more interested in two weeks of Smoothie King morning refreshers, post-workout refuel juice or midday pick-me-up smoothies than she is one Sunday Brunch. In which case, your perfect Mother’s Day gift is Smoothie King’s $0 delivery fee promotion. Get nutritious smoothies made with whole fruits and organic veggies delivered straight to her door. The 2-week $0 delivery fee promo kicks off May 1 and runs through May 15. A $10 minimum purchase is required and ordering is easy. Use the Smoothie King Healthy Rewards app, go online or head to your nearest Smoothie King location.
STK Steakhouse: Shower mom with a decadent brunch at STK Steakhouse with classic dishes like Lobster and Eggs Benedict or Cinnamon French Toast. And they’ve got you covered with the roses and rosé too. If mom wants to keep it comfy at home, pamper her with STK anyway. Get the Mother’s Day Basket, featuring Surf & Turf for two, cheesecake and a bottle of Whispering Angel for $129 (available for takeout and delivery).
Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Treat mom to a classic American brunch on Mother’s Day at Sullivan's Steakhouse and get in on their famed Prime Rib. Sullivan’s will open on May 9 at 11 a.m. Call or go online to make your reservation.
Turkey Hill: In honor of cherished moments with mom, Turkey Hill is sponsoring a giveaway. If you enter their “Freeze the Moment” sweepstakes, you could win FREE ice cream from one of America’s favorite ice cream brands. Starting on May 6 at 2 p.m. ET, and available for a 24-hour period, log on to freezethemoment.net and describe a moment from the past year you would want to “freeze.” Your entry will be considered and possibly selected randomly to receive a variety of treats from the new Turkey Hill products lines, including Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, Fruit & Cream Bars and Layered Sundaes. and Layered Sundaes.
TCBY: Celebrate mom with a sweet treat from TCBY on Mother’s Day. Mothers across the country can enjoy 6 ounces of FREE frozen yogurt at participating locations on Sunday, May 9.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Celebrate mom—or anyone—this Mother’s Day with a special BOGO offer fromThe Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. From May 7 through May 9, starting at 2 p.m. and lasting until closing time, anyone can get a free beverage with the purchase of a regular or larger size latte or Ice Blended drink.
Photo: Getty