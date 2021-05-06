The 'Friends' Reunion Is 'So Emotional,' Says Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox opened up about filming the highly anticipated Friends reunion special during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The 56-year-old actress opened up about being with all her castmates again, as well as which memories they discussed together.

"It was unbelievable. It was so emotional. It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us in, like, I forgot how many years. 15 years? 17 years?" Cox gushed of the experience. She also told DeGeneres she has "the worst memory" so that every story her cast mates shared she "forgot about" over the years.

One memory Cox never forgot, however, was when she and her co-stars—Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry—filmed the iconic opening credits sequence for the show. The sequences sees all six of them dancing around in a fountain. According to Cox, it wasn't as fun as they made it look.

"We were in that fountain for a long time. Somebody thought that would be really fun, and let me tell you what happens, it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours," she recalled. "I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point, and we didn't know each other that well at that point, but I remember -- and this was so Matthew -- but he was like, 'Can't remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain.'"

Cox isn't the first of her co-stars to rave about filming the reunion special. Schwimmer, who played Cox's brother onscreen, shared details about how they were able to safely film amid the ongoing pandemic. "Finally we figured out a way to film it safely and there's gonna be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of safety protocols," he explained back in March.

While the special is fillmed, HBO Max has not yet released when it will be available to stream. It's likely fans won't have to wait too much longer, though, as the special was aleady delayed more than a year due to the pandemic.

Photo: Getty