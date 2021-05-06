Flock Of Endangered Condors Trash California Woman's Deck, Refuse To Leave

A California woman's home has been taken over by a flock of endangered condors. There are just 160 California condors living in the wild throughout Southern and Central California, and between 15 and 20 have decided to call Cinda Mickols' deck their new home.

Mickols' daughter, Seana Quintero, said that the birds aren't friendly neighbors and have been causing damage to her mother's deck and roof.

"Over the weekend ~15 California condors descended on my moms house and absolutely trashed her deck," she tweeted.

Quintero said that while her mother does love the fact the condors took up residence on her deck, she isn't happy that they are pooping everywhere.

"[My mom] does think this is pretty amazing but also the worst," she wrote. "They keep hanging out on her roof and railings messing with stuff and pooping everywhere. Trees are fine but not in the house please."

She shared photos of the majestic birds and the damage they caused in a thread on Twitter.