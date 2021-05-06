Feedback

Get Paid $1,000 To Explore Wisconsin This Summer

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 6, 2021

Calling all Wisconsinites! If you want to have an adventure-filled summer in Wisconsin AND get paid for it, this is a job opportunity for you.

WhistleOut.com is looking for a Chief Adventure Officer to explore Wisconsin's beauty and snap some photos of their adventures.

Perks of being WhistleOut's Chief Adventure Officer:

  • $1,000 Cash
  • Your choice of smartphone worth up to $1,000
  • Up to $500 in travel reimbursement fees

Your responsibilities are to plan scenic trips throughout the summer and showcase Wisconsin by taking photos in different areas of the state. Share the pictures on social media, and that's it!

You don't need to be a professional photographer. The cellphone and internet company is looking for someone adventurous with the ability to simply take a photo on a smartphone.

Applications are currently being accepted online. The application closes May 21, 2021, at 5 pm PT.

The winner will be announced on May 28th over a live stream on WhistleOut's YouTube Channel. The winner will have seven days to accept or decline to offer. Subscribe to their YouTube channel so you don't miss who is announced as the winner.

To apply, you must be 18 years or older and eligible to work in the United States.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Get Paid $1,000 To Explore Wisconsin This Summer

