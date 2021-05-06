Krispy Kreme Brings Back Free Graduate Dozen For 2021 Seniors
By Emily Lee
May 6, 2021
Good news, Class of 2021—Krispy Kreme is bringing back its free Graduate Dozen this spring. Here's everything you need to know about getting free donuts in honor of your graduation.
On Thursday (May 13), Krispy Kreme will offer one free “Graduate Dozen” to any high school or college senior who visits a Krispy Kreme dressed in their graduation cap and gown or “Class of 2021” swag (shirt, letterman jacket, etc.), according to a press release. No other purchase is necessary to grab your dozen.
Here's what graduates will find included in their Graduate Dozen:
- Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled is filled with our classic Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2”.
- Original Glazed, White Iced “0” is our Original Glazed doughnut decorated with a white icing “0”.
- Cake Batter Filled is filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a “2”.
- Strawberry Iced Kreme™ Filled is filled with our classic Kreme, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a “1”.
- Yellow Iced Original Glazed is our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a white icing drizzle.
“It’s been a tough year for this year's graduates, marked by virtual learning, canceled sports, limited school activities, altered or eliminated proms and non-traditional graduation ceremonies. But the class of 2021 persevered through it all” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. “We admire them, we’re proud of them and we want to celebrate all of them by giving them a special Graduate Dozen completely free at their local Krispy Kreme.”
If the graduate can't make it to Krispy Kreme themselves, families and friends can also purchase the limited-time specialty Graduate Dozen from May 10 through May 16 via drive-thru, in-shop, or by ordering online. Make sure you swing by Krispy Kreme ASAP, these special donuts are only available while supplies last.
Photo: Getty