Krispy Kreme Brings Back Free Graduate Dozen For 2021 Seniors

Good news, Class of 2021—Krispy Kreme is bringing back its free Graduate Dozen this spring. Here's everything you need to know about getting free donuts in honor of your graduation.

On Thursday (May 13), Krispy Kreme will offer one free “Graduate Dozen” to any high school or college senior who visits a Krispy Kreme dressed in their graduation cap and gown or “Class of 2021” swag (shirt, letterman jacket, etc.), according to a press release. No other purchase is necessary to grab your dozen.

Here's what graduates will find included in their Graduate Dozen: