Massive Illegal Gambling Operation Uncovered In San Antonio

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office uncovered a massive illegal gambling operation in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Deputies found nearly 100 working slot and gambling machines and another 100 machines not in use at a bingo hall in the 3700 block of Blanco Road.

They also found cash, drugs, weapons, and a 16-year-old girl who may be a victim of human trafficking.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the department's gang and organized crime units have been investigating the building for a week before executing a search warrant. They didn't realize how big the operation was until they entered the building.

“This is the most extensive gambling operation any of us have seen in decades. It's huge,” Salazar told reporters.

Around a dozen people who were hiding in the bingo hall were detained. Salazar said it's unclear what charges they'll face.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said it will take time because they have to crack open the gambling machines.