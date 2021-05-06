Michigan Man Steals Booze, Changes Sweatshirt, Then Steals More Booze

Police are looking for a Michigan man who stole from a party store in Parma, Michigan twice in one day, but with a new set of clothes each time.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on Monday (May 3), a man walked into Parma Party Store and stole two bottles of alcohol on two separate occasions within hours of each other.

The store posted the surveillance footage on its Facebook page, where the man can be seen grabbing a bottle of alcohol from a shelf, walking into the fridge area of the store, then putting the bottle into his pants before leaving the property.

MLive reported that during the suspect's first theft in the store, he is seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses. Then, hours later, he returned to the store wearing a gray University of Michigan hooded sweatshirt.

The sheriff's department posted surveillance images of the man on their Facebook page in both outfits to try to identify the suspect.