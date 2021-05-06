Mother And Daughter Both Graduating From North Carolina College

Whenever a child or parent graduates from school, it's always a celebration. One woman in North Carolina is donning a cap and gown for the very first time, after missing her own high school graduation as a teen mom.

Marcia Thomas, 49, is graduating this weekend years after returning to school two years ago. One major difference, however, is making this celebration even sweeter.

"We're graduating together!" said Amanda Ross, Thomas' oldest daughter. "I think I'm more excited this time."

Both Thomas and Ross are graduating from Fayetteville State University, ABC 11 reports. Ross, who had previously earned her undergraduate degree from the school, is being awarded her master's in social work.

"I never went to my high school graduation and did all those things," said Thomas. "So many times as a parent, you put yourself on the back burner. You know your kids are important. Going back to school has always been on my bucket list. I just though that maybe it would have been years from now."

After years of wanting to return to school, Thomas finally did it. All of her hard work and dedication, both to her family and her education, have led to her earning a bachelor's degree in psychology.

"We lined it up so that if she took classes both summer sessions, she'd graduate the same time as I was," said Ross. "We lined it up and started in the fall of 2019."

Their careful planning has paid off, with both mother and daughter graduating from the university on Saturday (May 8), just in time for Mother's Day.

Photo: Getty Images