New Mural Honoring Nashville Nurses Includes Several Famous Faces
By Sarah Tate
May 6, 2021
After an unprecedented year that tested health care workers around the world, medical professionals and many others are honoring nurses during National Nurses Week. As part of the recognition, a new mural has popped up in Nashville shining light on the heroes who have taken care of Music City, Fox 17 reports.
On Thursday (May 6), the new "Standing Ovation" mural was unveiled in the Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital. It depicts several country music stars, many of whom with a connection to Vanderbilt, standing on a stage and applauding a health care worker in the spotlight. The mural, created by artist Whitney Herrington, shows several famous faces supporting the essential frontline workers, like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, CeCe Winans, Brad Paisley, Taylor Swift, and Tim McGraw.
A mural has been unveiled in Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital (VUAH) depicting @DollyParton @reba @cecewinans @BradPaisley @taylorswift13 @TheTimMcGraw giving a standing ovation to a health care worker in honor of #NursesWeek.— Vanderbilt Health (@VUMChealth) May 6, 2021
Learn more: https://t.co/9b5A2h9Dbx #nashville pic.twitter.com/piHSN3volm
"The American Nurses Association and the World Health Organization designated 2020 and 2021 as the Year of the Nurses," said Robin Steaban, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer at VUAH. "It's well deserved, as nurses stood squarely in the middle of the pandemic facing this country. They never wavered in caring for those affected, often setting their personal needs aside."
The mural allows space for other health care workers to take photos and have their time in the spotlight, surrounded by the support of some of Nashville's biggest names.
"We are so grateful for the support of these music industry leaders for our nurses," said Marilyn Dubree, MSN, RN, Executive Chief Nursing Officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "Health care workers across the Vanderbilt system have indeed given the performance of a lifetime."
