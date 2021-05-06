New Mural Honoring Nashville Nurses Includes Several Famous Faces

"The American Nurses Association and the World Health Organization designated 2020 and 2021 as the Year of the Nurses," said Robin Steaban, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer at VUAH. "It's well deserved, as nurses stood squarely in the middle of the pandemic facing this country. They never wavered in caring for those affected, often setting their personal needs aside."

The mural allows space for other health care workers to take photos and have their time in the spotlight, surrounded by the support of some of Nashville's biggest names.

"We are so grateful for the support of these music industry leaders for our nurses," said Marilyn Dubree, MSN, RN, Executive Chief Nursing Officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "Health care workers across the Vanderbilt system have indeed given the performance of a lifetime."

Photo: Getty Images