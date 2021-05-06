Pfizer Will Donate Vaccines For Olympic Athletes Ahead Of The Summer Games

Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they will be donating doses of their coronavirus vaccine to Olympic athletes and their delegations ahead of the Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The two companies said they expect to start delivering the vaccines by the end of the month to ensure that everybody receives their second dose before the Opening Ceremony on July 23.

"This donation of the vaccine is another tool in our toolbox of measures to help make the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 safe and secure for all participants," International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said.

The two companies said that donating the vaccines will not impact their ability to fulfill their supply agreements with other countries.

This is the second deal that the IOC has made to secure vaccines for Olympic athletes. In March, they reached an agreement with China to supply the country's vaccine for both the Summer Olympics and the Winter Olympics, which are being held next year in Beijing. As part of that deal, China will provide two doses to the general public for each dose it donates to the IOC.

"We are inviting the athletes and participating delegations of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to lead by example and accept the vaccine where and when possible," Bach said.

Photo: Getty Images