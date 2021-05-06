Popular Restaurant Chain Whataburger Expanding To The Mid-South

It's official — Whataburger is coming to the Mid-South. The Texas-based fast food chain plans on opening a new location in Southaven, Mississippi, about 20 minutes south of Memphis, according to WREG.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the chain's plans to move into the Mid-South in a post on Facebook Thursday (May 6) and what it means for the city.

"This outstanding fast food restaurant that originated in Texas and is crazy popular in the Deep South is expanding its territory northward and we mad the cut," said Mayor Musselwhite.

He continued, "Our city is experiencing tremendous economic success with a healthy mix of new industrial, retail/service, medical professional, office, and mixed-use developments right now. We have several hundred million dollars in new developments pending right now, but nothing makes our people happier than their favorite restaurant!"