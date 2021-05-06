Feedback

Popular Restaurant Chain Whataburger Expanding To The Mid-South

By Sarah Tate

May 6, 2021

It's official — Whataburger is coming to the Mid-South. The Texas-based fast food chain plans on opening a new location in Southaven, Mississippi, about 20 minutes south of Memphis, according to WREG.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the chain's plans to move into the Mid-South in a post on Facebook Thursday (May 6) and what it means for the city.

"This outstanding fast food restaurant that originated in Texas and is crazy popular in the Deep South is expanding its territory northward and we mad the cut," said Mayor Musselwhite.

He continued, "Our city is experiencing tremendous economic success with a healthy mix of new industrial, retail/service, medical professional, office, and mixed-use developments right now. We have several hundred million dollars in new developments pending right now, but nothing makes our people happier than their favorite restaurant!"

Posted by Mayor Musselwhite on Thursday, May 6, 2021

According to Musselwhite, the chain will demolish the old TGI Friday building on Goodman Road near Airways and construct its own building throughout the year. It is expected to open in late 2021.

While there are no Whataburgers in Tennessee, the chain plans to open several locations around Nashville, starting with Hermitage. The closest Whataburger locations are currently in Ridgeland and Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Photo: Whataburger

