Prince Charles and Prince Harry remain at odds in the aftermath of the latter's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the sitdown, the Duke of Sussex opened up about being estranged from his father following his decision to step down from his royal duties.

“With the way things are going, Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with [Queen] Elizabeth,” a source told Us Weekly. “She feels that he’s putting his pride before the best interest of the monarchy. She has enough on her plate dealing with the loss of her husband. It’s drama she can do without.”

While Harry and his brother, Prince William, reportedly haven't "buried the hatchet" just yet, they made some progress healing their rift when they reunited at Prince Philip's funeral. Their father, however, is "more stubborn” than William and didn't reach out to Harry while he was in London.

“Unfortunately, Harry and Charles didn’t resolve their differences when Harry returned to the U.K. They barely communicated,” another insider informed the outlet “There definitely continues to be a huge wedge between the two.”

Harry and William are not yet at the point "where they speak on a regular basis" like they used to, but William "wants to be the bigger person and set a precedent" for the rest of the family. "He believes that in order to repair damage and destruction from Harry’s interview, the best approach is to keep things civil with his brother rather than fanning the flames and fighting back with a tit-for-tat attitude,” the first source explained. “Elizabeth is proud of William for taking the dignified approach, unlike Charles, who still hasn’t forgiven Harry for dragging his name through the mud.”

As for Harry, he told Oprah he will "always love" his father, but unfortunately, there's been "a lot of hurt that’s happened" between the two. "I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship," he vowed.

