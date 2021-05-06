Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share New Photo Of Archie For His Birthday

For those who don't know, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, aims to provide COVID-19 vaccine equity across the globe. Harry and Meghan have also recently teamed up with Global Citizen to secure donation matches from the Seadream Family Foundation and Mastercard Impact Fund for up to $3 million in an effort to support this important cause.

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday," Harry and Meghan wrote in an open letter on their site. "Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."

"We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine," the couple continued. "And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places. We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don't know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect. Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another."

Photo: Getty/Archewell, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex