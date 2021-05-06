Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share New Photo Of Archie For His Birthday
By Emily Lee
May 6, 2021
On Thursday (May 6), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrated his second birthday. Following royal family tradition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a new photo of the toddler with the public.
Harry and Meghan have forgone official social media accounts in the wake of their exit from royal life. Instead of sharing the new photo of Archie on Instagram, they opted to post the adorable snapshot on their Achewell website. Not only will fans be able to see the sepia-toned snap of Archie holding on to some birthday balloons while visiting the site, they will also be invited to join the Sussexes in supporting Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
For those who don't know, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, aims to provide COVID-19 vaccine equity across the globe. Harry and Meghan have also recently teamed up with Global Citizen to secure donation matches from the Seadream Family Foundation and Mastercard Impact Fund for up to $3 million in an effort to support this important cause.
"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday," Harry and Meghan wrote in an open letter on their site. "Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."
"We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine," the couple continued. "And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places. We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don't know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect. Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another."
Photo: Getty/Archewell, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex