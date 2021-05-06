Royal Family Sends Birthday Wishes To Archie Amid Feud

On Thursday (May 6), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, turns 2-years-old. Despite the ongoing rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the Royal Family, many of Harry's family members took to social media to send Archie birthday wishes from across the pond.

Queen Elizabeth's official account posted a photo from Archie's public debut at Windsor Castle just a few days after he was born. "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," the caption reads.