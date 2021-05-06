Royal Family Sends Birthday Wishes To Archie Amid Feud
By Emily Lee
May 6, 2021
On Thursday (May 6), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, turns 2-years-old. Despite the ongoing rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the Royal Family, many of Harry's family members took to social media to send Archie birthday wishes from across the pond.
Queen Elizabeth's official account posted a photo from Archie's public debut at Windsor Castle just a few days after he was born. "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," the caption reads.
Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a family photo from Archie's christening on their own account. "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today," their own caption reads.
Prince Charles also shared a photo from Archie's christening on the Clarence House account. The photo, notably, also features Prince Harry. Though Harry and William reportedly made some progress when they reunited for Prince Philip's funeral, their father is believed to still be quite upset with his younger son. "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today," the Clarence House caption reads.
Photo: Getty