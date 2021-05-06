The Weeknd Teases 'Beautiful' New Music: 'The Dawn Is Coming'

The Weeknd is bringing the dawn with his next music era.

In a recent chat with Variety, the Canadian crooner warned that his After Hours era — albeit still in constant demand since its March 2020 release — will be receiving a follow-up very soon. “If the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming,” the pop star told the outlet earlier this week.

The cue comes just weeks after the “Blinding Lights” musician took to Twitter to tease a new project on the horizon. “Now just piecing it all together,” he hinted on Twitter on April 27, “it’s so beautiful.”

The Weeknd’s signaling of new music should come as no surprise, though. “I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over,” he told Rolling Stone in September 2020. “I’m guilty of wanting to outdo my last album, but it’s never like, ‘I’ve got to do the same type of song.’ I’m so happy I’m not like that. My palette is so wide.”