The Weeknd Teases 'Beautiful' New Music: 'The Dawn Is Coming'
By Regina Star
May 6, 2021
The Weeknd is bringing the dawn with his next music era.
In a recent chat with Variety, the Canadian crooner warned that his After Hours era — albeit still in constant demand since its March 2020 release — will be receiving a follow-up very soon. “If the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming,” the pop star told the outlet earlier this week.
The cue comes just weeks after the “Blinding Lights” musician took to Twitter to tease a new project on the horizon. “Now just piecing it all together,” he hinted on Twitter on April 27, “it’s so beautiful.”
The Weeknd’s signaling of new music should come as no surprise, though. “I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over,” he told Rolling Stone in September 2020. “I’m guilty of wanting to outdo my last album, but it’s never like, ‘I’ve got to do the same type of song.’ I’m so happy I’m not like that. My palette is so wide.”
now just piecing it all together... it’s so beautiful— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 27, 2021
After Hours broke onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart with three singles reaching No. 1, and pushed an impressive 444,000 units in its first week when it debuted atop the Billboard 200 last year. After dropping such a sonically insurmountable masterpiece, one can only imagine what tricks the 31-year-old will have up his sleeve for his next LP.
Astonishingly, though, After Hours was entirely overlooked for any awards at this year's Grammys, which prompted the R&B star to launch a full-on boycott against the "corrupt" awards show.
“The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag,” he told Variety. “I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future.”
Photo: Getty Images