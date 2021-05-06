Feedback

Truckers Are In Such Demand That A Texas Company Is Paying $14,000 A Week

By Anna Gallegos

May 6, 2021

A Texas trucking company is having such a hard time recruiting new employees that it's offering experienced drivers $14,000 a week.

That's $56,000 a month.

Sisu Energy told KENS5 that it's willing to pay that much because of a shortage of drivers that's been made worse by the pandemic.

Just like in the restaurant industry, some drivers moved to different jobs when demand dipped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. As life begins to return to normal, the demand for drivers is returning but drivers are not.

The American Trucking Association said the industry will need to hire 1.1 million new drivers over the next year in order to keep up with demand.

A gasoline shortage is already expected this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.

"And it's not just going to be gasoline. It's not going just going to be wood. You're talking about all your retail goods just like clothing, food, toilet paper, you name it," Jim Grundy, CEO and owner of Sisu Energy, told the San Antonio station.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Truckers Are In Such Demand That A Texas Company Is Paying $14,000 A Week

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.