Truckers Are In Such Demand That A Texas Company Is Paying $14,000 A Week

A Texas trucking company is having such a hard time recruiting new employees that it's offering experienced drivers $14,000 a week.

That's $56,000 a month.

Sisu Energy told KENS5 that it's willing to pay that much because of a shortage of drivers that's been made worse by the pandemic.

Just like in the restaurant industry, some drivers moved to different jobs when demand dipped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. As life begins to return to normal, the demand for drivers is returning but drivers are not.

The American Trucking Association said the industry will need to hire 1.1 million new drivers over the next year in order to keep up with demand.

A gasoline shortage is already expected this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.

"And it's not just going to be gasoline. It's not going just going to be wood. You're talking about all your retail goods just like clothing, food, toilet paper, you name it," Jim Grundy, CEO and owner of Sisu Energy, told the San Antonio station.

