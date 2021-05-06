Two Students, Adult Custodian Shot At Idaho Middle School

Three people were shot at a middle school in Texas on Thursday (May 6) morning. Officers responded to an active shooter situation at Rigby Middle School at 9:15 a.m. and found two students and an adult custodian suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said they have been transported to the hospital, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities took a male student into custody but have not said what motivated the shooting.

"Today, we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School," Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin told KIFI. "What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students."

According to East Idaho News, there are 1,500 students in grades six through eight at the school. Students were evacuated from the building to Rigby High School, which is down the street.

"My prayers are with those injured this morning at Rigby Middle School. I am grateful to our first responders and school staff who are working to deal with this terrible incident. I will do everything I can to support the district and the community moving forward," Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement.

Photo: Google Maps