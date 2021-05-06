WATCH: Utah Man Had 'Very Rare' Wolverine Sighting On Antelope Island

One Utah man recently got to check one more thing off of his bucket list.

KSL reported that James Shook spotted a wolverine in the wild on Antelope Island, something he has wanted to do since he was only six years old.

Shook, along with his friend Kyle Mays, captured video and photos of the animal.

Shook told KSL, "It's pretty incredible for me to able to have (seen one). It's a bucket list item gone now."

Utah wildlife biologists confirmed on Wednesday that the sighting of the wolverine was "very rare." It was so rare, in fact, that the last sighting of a wild wolverine in Utah was in June of 2016.

The 35-second video taken by Mays shows the wolverine running across a stretch of open land. According to Shook, the animal saw the two men and began to run away.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources posted the video on Twitter.

The division wrote, "Our biologists feel confident that the footage showing an animal running on @AntelopeSP is of a wolverine sighting. Wolverines- typically found in high mtn areas- are rare in #Utah."

See the video below: