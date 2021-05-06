Why May 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1997, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held in Cleveland for the first time. Among those inducted were Crosby, Stills & Nash, the Jackson 5, the Bee Gees, Buffalo Springfield, Joni Mitchell, the Young Rascals and Parliament-Funkadelic.

In 2001,Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and his wife, Skylar, welcomed Layne, their second son.

In 1965, in a Clearwater, Florida hotel room, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards worked out the iconic opening guitar riff for “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” after Keith bought a Gibson fuzz-box earlier that day.

In 2006, Pink Floyd reached a crazy milestone when their 1973 album, Dark Side of the Moon, hit 15-hundred weeks on the Billboard charts.

In 1973, at Boston’s Music Hall, Paul Simon kicked off his first solo tour since splitting with Art Garfunkel.

And in 2005, Audioslave became the first American rock act to perform a free outdoor concert in Cuba.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)