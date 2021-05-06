Why May 7th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, Reginald Dwight changed his name to the more chart-friendly Elton John.

In 1998, California’s Santa Monica Museum of Art reopened with Beck performing a performance art piece called “New Age Evisceration 1.”

In 1998, Journey singer Steve Perry left the band a second time after the group decided to tour without him because he was suffering from back trouble.

In 1966, The Mamas and the Papas started a three-week run on top of the charts with their hit song “Monday Monday.”

In 1977, The Eagles had the number one song in the country with “Hotel California.”

And in 2002, The Rolling Stones arrived by blimp at New York’s Van Cortland Park to announce their 2002/2003 world tour.

