Why May 9th Matters In Rock History

In 2004, despite having almost no promotion, the number one album in the U-K and the number three album in the States was Guns N’ Roses’ Greatest Hits.

In 1992, Bruce Springsteen made his North American network television debut on Saturday Night Live.

In 1966, Hollywood’s Whisky A Go Go held auditions for their house band. The Doors were among the groups who tried out.

In 1970, the Guess Who started a three-week run at number one on singles chart with “American Woman.”

And in 1998, Jimmy Page performed with rapper Sean Combs on Saturday Night Live. They played the song “Come With Me” off the soundtrack to the film Godzilla. The track samples the guitar riff from “Kashmir.”

