Wife's Facebook Posts Led To Arrest Of Man Involved In Capitol Riots

A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 after his wife wrote Facebook posts about his involvement. Gary Edwards is facing multiple charges, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and disruption of official business.

FBI investigators were able to identify Edwards after they received a tip that his wife, Lynn Feiler Edwards, had made several posts describing his actions during the attempted insurrection.

"Gary walked around the back of the building and climbed the stairs walking right into the rotunda. He stood there and heard and saw teargas blasts. The police were right next to him as Gary poured water on their eyes," she wrote in one of the since-deleted posts.

She said that her husband was peaceful during the insurrection attempt and spent his time chatting with officers inside.

"Gary walked around carrying flags of the Us [SIC]. Gary walked right through the door into the rotunda. Chatting with the police who were very calm. The people san[g] the Star spangled banner 2 time [SIC] then started chanting whose house? Our house! When asked to leave they did."

Investigators were able to confirm Edwards' identity by comparing photos from his wife's Facebook page with the picture on his driver's license.

Federal officials have charged 414 people for their involvement in the riots at the Capitol.

Photo: Justice Department