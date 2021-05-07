30 Wedding Proposal Songs That'll (Likely) Make Your Sweetheart Say 'Yes'

Today’s the day: You’re finally going to pop the question to your sweetheart!

Yes, you’ve made all the necessary reservations; laid out the lavish decor for a romantic ambiance; and yes, yes, you have no shortage of boxed chocolates, flower bouquets, and candles. But you've forgotten one critical element: What song are you going to propose to?

What song do you want to remember this moment by, when you present your beloved with that engagement ring you’ve been keeping secret?

We have an entire playlist for you to choose from, below. Just be sure to shout us out on your wedding day. (We’re only half kidding!)

1. Train, "Marry Me"

2. Boyz II Men, "On Bended Knee"

3. Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"

4. Bruno Mars, "Marry You"

5. Taylor Swift, "Lover"