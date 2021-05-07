Feedback

30 Wedding Proposal Songs That'll (Likely) Make Your Sweetheart Say 'Yes'

By Paris Close

May 7, 2021

Today’s the day: You’re finally going to pop the question to your sweetheart!

Yes, you’ve made all the necessary reservations; laid out the lavish decor for a romantic ambiance; and yes, yes, you have no shortage of boxed chocolates, flower bouquets, and candles. But you've forgotten one critical element: What song are you going to propose to?

What song do you want to remember this moment by, when you present your beloved with that engagement ring you’ve been keeping secret?

We have an entire playlist for you to choose from, below. Just be sure to shout us out on your wedding day. (We’re only half kidding!)

1. Train, "Marry Me"

2. Boyz II Men, "On Bended Knee"

3. Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"

4. Bruno Mars, "Marry You"

5. Taylor Swift, "Lover"

6. Adele, "Make You Feel My Love"

7. Sara Bareilles, "I Choose You"

8. Jagged Edge, "Let's Get Married"

9. Taylor Swift, "Love Story"

10. Beyonce, "XO"

11. Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

12. Snow Patrol, "Just Say Yes"

13. Jason Derulo, "Marry Me"

14. Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour"

15. Beyonce, "1+1"

16. Pharrell Williams, "Happy"

17. Christina Perri, "A Thousand Years"

18. Blake Shelton, "God Gave Me You"

19. Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You"

20. John Legend, "All Of Me"

21. Bruno Mars, "Just the Way You Are"

22. Betty Who, "Somebody Loves You"

23. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Mary Lambert), "Same Love"

24. Plain White T's, "1, 2, 3, 4"

25. Jason Mraz, "I'm Yours"

26. Colbie Caillat, "I Do"

27. Natasha Bedingfield, "Unwritten"

28. Sam Smith, "Stay With Me"

29. Boyz II Men, "I’ll Make Love To You"

30. All-4-One, "I Swear"

Photo: Getty Images

