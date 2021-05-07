4 Unique Ways To Celebrate Mom In San Antonio This Mother's Day

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9. There are plenty of places in San Antonio to take mom to for brunch or dinner, but if you want to give your mom a difference experience this year, try these activities.

Flowers for mom

If your mom is fond of flowers, take her to Caliente Hot Glass this Saturday. They have one-of-a-kind vases and glass blossoms for the mom who wants a more permanent display. There will also be jewelry, art, and handcrafted items from other local artisans. Refreshments and tapas will also be served. For more information, go here.

Vamos a bailar

Sons can impress their moms this year by taking them salsa dancing. La Rumba Dance Studio is hosting a special mother and son beginners class on Saturday starting at $50 a pair.

Dine with the animals

If you don't want to cook on Sunday morning but need a kid-friendly place to eat, try to zoo. The San Antonio Zoo is hosting an all you can eat Mother's Day Breakfast starting at $32 an adult. Start the morning with a hearty meal and then spend the rest of the day digesting while looking at the animals.

Art appreciation

Indulge your mother's artistic side with a trip to the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Saturday will be the opening day of its Frida Kahlo Oasis exhibit, which recreates the Mexican artist's famous Casa Azul, and has the native plants that inspired her paintings. Tickets are $15 per adult.

Photo: Getty Images