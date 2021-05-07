80 To 100 People Flee From Inside A Semi-Truck In San Antonio

San Antonio authorities are looking for the dozens of people who fled from an 18-wheeler's trailer on Thursday afternoon.

A driver called the police after they spotted a suspicious looking semi-truck at TA Truck Service near Interstate 10 at Foster Road around 7 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, the 18-wheeler's trailer opened and people spilled out.

A dash cam video shared with KABB shows exhausted people laying on the ground after falling out of the truck while others ran off. The group was a mix of men and women.

San Antonio Police think around 80 to 100 people were being held in the trailer, but authorities don't have an accurate count because so many people fled.

Authorities were able to capture 29 people and one was taken to the hospital for dehydration. The remaining 28 were taken away in VIA buses, but it is unclear where they were taken, KSAT reported.

The truck's driver has also been detained and will likely face federal charges.

The Department of Homeland Security is taking over the investigation since the truck may have been part of a human smuggling operation and those who fled were likely undocumented migrants.