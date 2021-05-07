Check Your Lottery Tickets Because $25.1 Million Is Still Unclaimed In Ohio

Lottery winners in Ohio are behind on picking up their prizes.

The Ohio Lottery shows that more than $25.1 million is still up for grabs, including more than $14.2 million from draw games — Mega Millions, Power Ball and others — and another $10.9 million from scratch-offs. That’s as of April 14, Fox 8 reported Thursday (May 6).

One lucky winner, of Ravenna, just won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket. Her prize money will pay off debt and buy her a boat.

But not everyone claims their money as quickly.

“That’s $25 million worth of prizes that our winners are missing out on, so obviously, we would love for them to claim those prizes,” Ohio Lottery Communications Director Danielle Frizzi-Babb said. She added, “People will leave (tickets) in the glove box and find them after the expiration. They just lost them in general, they have no idea what happened to the ticket. Sometimes they just get thrown away.”

If winners never pick up their prizes, the money goes to a fund to support schools in Ohio, according to Fox 8.

Think some of that unclaimed prize money could be yours? Find everything you need to know about claiming your prize here.

Photo: Getty Images