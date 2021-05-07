Demi Lovato Just Dropped Two New Songs From 'Tell Me You Love Me Deluxe'

Widely considered her best album by critics and fans alike, Tell Me You Love Me reached the top ten on the charts in numerous countries worldwide, including hitting the number three spot on the US Billboard 200. The lead single 'Sorry Not Sorry' is Lovato's highest-charting single in the states. The track was certified 5× Platinum by the Recording Academy, as well.

Are you excited to see two new songs from the Tell Me You Love Me era hit streaming platforms?

Photo: Getty