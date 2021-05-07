Feedback

Demi Lovato Just Dropped Two New Songs From 'Tell Me You Love Me Deluxe'

By Emily Lee

May 7, 2021

Well, this is exciting!

On Friday (May 7), Demi Lovato shared that two songs from the deluxe edition of her sixth studio album Tell Me You Love are now available to stream. The 27-year-old pop stars updated her fans about the arrival of 'Smoke & Mirrors' and 'Ready for Ya' on streaming platforms with a short message on Twitter.

Though Tell Me You Love Me was released back in 2017, 'Smoke & Mirrors' and 'Ready for Ya' were exclusive to the deluxe version of the album that was only sold in Target stores. Nearly four years after the album dropped, Lovato has made the decision to release the bonus tracks on all streaming platforms.

Widely considered her best album by critics and fans alike, Tell Me You Love Me reached the top ten on the charts in numerous countries worldwide, including hitting the number three spot on the US Billboard 200. The lead single 'Sorry Not Sorry' is Lovato's highest-charting single in the states. The track was certified 5× Platinum by the Recording Academy, as well.

Are you excited to see two new songs from the Tell Me You Love Me era hit streaming platforms?

Photo: Getty

