Get Paid $20,000 To Be A Miller High Life Ambassador

The best job for beer lovers has an opening.

The Milwaukee gig offers $20,000 to someone who will serve as the first ambassador to the “Champagne of Beers region.”

The lucky winner gets $20,000, plus other huge perks, including Miller High Life for a year, Miller High Life “swag,” an all-expenses paid trip to the region in Wisconsin and more, according to Miller High Life.

Applications — and a petition to officially rename the brewery to make the "region" designation official — will be open now through May 21. To apply, you should plan to craft an essay up to 50 words, among other qualifications, according to Travel and Leisure.

"The Champagne of Beers" is taking their title to the next level by petitioning the Milwaukee Common Council (their HQ is Milwaukee!) to have their own region right there in Wisconsin...and they plan to name it "The Champagne of Beers region," according to their website, Delish notes. The brand also seeks to "declare that only beers invented within its strict borders — around the Miller Brewery — will be considered The Champagne of Beers."

Think you have what it takes? Find more info or apply online here.

Photo: Getty Images