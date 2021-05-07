Gov. Ricketts Backs 'Beef Passports' So Nebraskans Will Eat More Meat

Nebraska wants you to grab your “beef passports” and sink your teeth into a slab of meat.

Gov. Pete Ricketts is backing the passport program, presented by the Nebraska Beef Council.

The endorsement comes several weeks after he bashed Colorado Gov. Jared Polis for encouraging people to eat less meat, according to the Associated Press.

“That is a direct attack on our way of life here in Nebraska,” Ricketts previously said in a news conference.

Ricketts says the beef industry is important to Nebraska’s economy, particularly in “small towns and rural communities.” The Cornhusker State is one of the top in the nation for beef production, the Associated Press reported this week.

The passport allows people to collect “stamps” for ordering beef at more than 40 participating Nebraska restaurants. Stamps can be redeemed for prizes, including grilling prize packages, beef bundles and more, according to the Nebraska Beef Council.

Among the rules, anyone participating in the passport program can collect stamps through September 7 and mail them to the Nebraska Beef Council by September 10 to be entered in the drawings. Drawings will happen on September 30, according to the Nebraska Beef Council.

