Justin Bieber, Dierks Bentley, Elton John Among Artists Returning To Indy
By Anna Gallegos
May 7, 2021
Now that life is starting to return to normal, a variety of artists and musical acts have announced Indianapolis tour dates.
These notable musicians are scheduled to perform within the next year:
May 2021:
- 5/22: Bon Jovi at multiple theater locations. Tickets on sale for $68.
July 2021:
- 7/18: Guns N' Roses at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tickets on sale starting at $49.
August 2021:
- 8/13 - 8/14: Dave Matthews Band at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets on sale starting at $48.50.
- 8/21: Maroon 5 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets on sale starting at $38.50.
September 2021:
- 9/3: Brothers Osborne at TCU Amphitheater. Tickets on sale starting at $29.50.
- 9/10: Alanis Morissette at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets on sale starting at $52.50.
- 9/11: Machine Gun Kelly at TCU Amphitheater. Tickets on sale starting at $292
- 9/24: Thomas Rhett at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets on sale starting at $44.50.
October 2021:
- 10/1: Dan + Shay at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tickets on sale starting at $35.50.
- 10/15: Dierks Bentley at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets go on sale May 11.
- 10/15: Erykah Badu at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Tickets on sale starting at $59.
November 2021:
- 11/20: Midland at Old National Centre. Tickets on sale starting at $29.50.
January 2022:
- 1/6: Kane Brown at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tickets on sale starting at $39.50.
February 2022:
- 2/5: Eric Church at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tickets on sale starting at $35.
March 2022:
- 3/21: Glass Animals at Old National Centre. Tickets on sale starting at $39.50.
April 2022:
- 4/1: Elton John at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tickets on sale starting at $335.
- 4/9: KALEO at Old National Centre. Tickets on sale starting at $35.
- 4/21: Justin Bieber at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tickets go on sale TBD.
Photos: Getty Images