Justin Bieber, Dierks Bentley, Elton John Among Artists Returning To Indy

Now that life is starting to return to normal, a variety of artists and musical acts have announced Indianapolis tour dates.

These notable musicians are scheduled to perform within the next year:

May 2021:

5/22: Bon Jovi at multiple theater locations. Tickets on sale for $68.

July 2021:

7/18: Guns N' Roses at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tickets on sale starting at $49.

August 2021:

September 2021:

October 2021:

November 2021:

11/20: Midland at Old National Centre. Tickets on sale starting at $29.50.

January 2022:

1/6: Kane Brown at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tickets on sale starting at $39.50.

February 2022:

2/5: Eric Church at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tickets on sale starting at $35.

March 2022:

3/21: Glass Animals at Old National Centre. Tickets on sale starting at $39.50.

April 2022:

