Kate Middleton Says She 'Can't Keep Up' With 3-Year-Old Son Prince Louis

By Emily Lee

May 7, 2021

They grow up so fast!

On Thursday (May 6), Kate Middleton reflected on just how quickly her youngest child, Prince Louis, is growing up. She says she can't even keep up with the 3-year-old anymore.

"Louis has gotten so big now — he's very quick running around," the Duchess of Cambridge shared during a phone call with 4-year-old cancer patient Mila. "And he's on his little scooter as well. He's very quick. I can't keep up with him!"

Last month, Kate and Prince William released a rare home video showcasing the couple spending time outdoors with their three children. In the sweet montage, Kate can even be seen chasing Louis around the grounds of their Anmer Hall home.

