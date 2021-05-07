Feedback

Kidde Recalls 226,000 Smoke Alarms That May Not Go Off During A Fire

By Bill Galluccio

May 7, 2021

Kidde is recalling about 226,000 smoke alarms and combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms because they may fail to warn users if there is a fire.

The company identified seven models that were sold between May 2019 through September 2020, primarily at Walmart, The Home Depot, Amazon, and Menards.

The recalled smoke alarms are models 2040-DSR, 2050-DS10, 2060-ASR, 2070-VDSR, and 2070-VASR. The recalled Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms are models 2070-VDSCR and 2070-VASCR. Consumers can check the model number on the back of the alarms.

The recalled alarms also include the TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" printed on the front.

The company said there have been no reports of injuries or incidents due to the issue.

Kiddie said it will replace the recalled alarms for free. Customers can submit a recall claim on Kiddie's website or by calling them at 844-796-9972. The company said that customers should continue to use the recalled alarms until a replacement has been installed.

Kiddie said it expects to process the claims quickly and will send a replacement within three business days.

Photo: Getty Images

