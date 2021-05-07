Man Assaulted Over Sports Trading Cards In Department Store Parking Lot

A fight broke out in front of Target store on Bluemound Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Friday (May 7) morning, causing the store to go on lockdown, WISN reported

Police say four men between the ages of 23 and 35 physically assaulted a 35-year-old man as he left the store. The victim of the assault, who has a valid concealed carry permit, grabbed his gun when the attack took place, and the suspects ran on foot.

No shots were fired and the victim did not go after the men. All four attackers were located by the police and taken into custody. A fifth male was also identified at the scene but was not taken into custody.

The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require any immediate medical attention.

The assault was over an unopened box of sports trading cards. According to WISN, Police said, "it appears that each customer is only allowed to purchase one box."

Among other businesses that were also placed on lockdown Friday morning were a nearby Trader Joe's and Children's Wisconsin clinic.

The lockdowns did not last long, and everything has been reopened.

