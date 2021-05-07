Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, & Jon Randall Unveil New LP 'The Marfa Tapes'

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall whisk listeners to Marfa, Texas, on their magical new project.

Friday (May 7) marked the arrival of the trio’s collaborative album, The Marfa Tapes, a collection of music that pays homage to Marfa, which not only serves as a real-life dreamland for escapists but also the album’s whimsical birthplace.

“If we’re going through something in life, we know that someone else out there is going through that same thing. We want these songs to meet y’all where you are and hopefully bring a little healing. @mirandalambert @jackingram,” the group shared in a statement on Instagram.

“Marfa, TX is our escape. We go there and let everything go. We hope these songs bring you a little piece of Marfa’s magic through your headphones, so you can hear what we heard and feel what we felt as we wrote them.”

The collaborative effort features melodies with the Grammy-winning songbird and Texan singer-songwriters Ingram and Randall, who converge on 15 tracks including feel-good, acoustic-heavy tunes like “In His Arms,” “Am I Right or Amarillo,” and a stripped-back rendition of Lambert’s lauded song “Tin Man.”

Listen to a few tracks from Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall’s new album, The Marfa Tapes, below.