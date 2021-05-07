Ohio Woman Turns Scratch-Off Ticket Into $1 Million Prize

Allison Snyder found the ticket to turning $30 into $1 million.

Snyder, of Ravenna, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million lottery prize.

The prize gets Snyder an annual $40,000 for 25 years, opting for $500,000 in cash (and getting $360,000 after taxes), Youngstown-based WKBN reports.

“I just scratched the barcode and scanned it, and it said I won $40,000. Then, I scratched the whole thing and I was like, wow!” Snyder told the station. The “whole thing” will allow her to pay off debt — including student loans — and treat herself to a boat.

“I live on a lake, and all my friends have pontoons and I have a kayak, so it’s time for an upgrade,” the Portage County woman added, according to WOIO.

The winning ticket came from the Clubhouse, at 2036 Walton Road in Kent, Ohio.

Photo: Getty Images