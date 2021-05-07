Overwhelming Cost Of Insulin Forces Michigan Family To Relocate To Ohio

Feeling the pressure of surging insulin costs, a Michigan family no choice but to uproot themselves.

Three of Rachael and Jim Lockwood's children have Type 1 diabetes.

When Medicaid no longer covered the type of insulin the children needed, it would have cost the Lockwoods more than $600 per child in out-of-pocket costs, the family explained to Fox 17 , which reported their story along with an in-depth look at the skyrocketing costs of insulin — and the hardships that many face when trying to get the right insulin.

For many, the struggle is paying for it.

"It feels unfair when you know something is just behind that counter at the pharmacy, but it’s unattainable," Rachael told the station. "It might as well be across the country because it is just not feasible. You can’t afford it."

Eventually, the Lockwoods found a job in Ohio that offered insurance that would ease the cost of insulin. The family told Fox 17 that “nobody was happy about” leaving their beloved Michigan home. But now, they pay $0 per child for insulin, thanks to insurance coverage.

