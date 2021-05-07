Feedback

Read Why Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Says She Won't Seek Re-Election

By Kelly Fisher

May 7, 2021

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Thursday night (May 6) that she will not seek re-election after serving one term.

She shared a video and a written statement to the City of Atlanta announcing her decision.

In the statement, Bottoms recalled some of the hurdles the city has leapt over under her leadership, including “the largest cyber-attack in municipal government history,” negotiating the redevelopment of the Gulch, seeing the “most consequential elections in our lifetime,” the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and more.

“As Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor,” she wrote.

She added, of her next steps:

“While I am not yet certain of what the future holds, I trust that my next season will continue to be one full of passion and purpose, guided by the belief that within each of us is the power and responsibility to make a positive difference in the lives of others…Despite the many unforeseen challenges that our city has faced, I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished, together.”

Read her full letter here.

Photo: Getty Images

