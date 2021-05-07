Feedback

Saweetie Drops Sporty Music Video For Energetic Dance Bop 'Fast (Motion)'

By Regina Star

May 7, 2021

Saweetie scores a touchdown with her energetic new single.

The California-born rapper accompanied the release of her upbeat jam “Fast (Motion)” with a music video that sees the 27-year-old taking first place in every single way. In the three-minute visual, Saweetie sprints to victory in a quick meter dash; sidesteps tacklers as she races across the goal line; and bangs out a slam dunk on a city-wide basketball court.

“Rule number one, never be number two / Got the candy applе whip, hit the gas, then I zoom / Mad 'cause I'm rich and I'm young and I'm cutе / All eyes on me when I step in the room / Why you stay with my name in your mouth, ho? / Don't your ass get tired? That's a mouthful / Wanna wear my jewels and sip my juice / Need a couple Cuban links with some big bamboos,” Saweetie spits over booming clubhouse 808s.

“Fast (Motion)” is Saweetie’s latest offering to arrive from her upcoming debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music, and follows previously-released tracks “Best Friend,” “Back to the Streets,” and “Tap In.”

While the superstar has yet to officially announce the release date for her first album, she’s been keeping her fans constantly fed with new material.

In April 2021, the “Icy Grl” musician unveiled her EP Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, “a fly a** playlist” of summer jams featuring “artists who are up next.” Among the featured artists on the project included Drakeo the Ruler, Kendra Jae, Bbyafricka, Lourdiz, and Loui.

Photo: Getty Images

Saweetie

Chat About Saweetie Drops Sporty Music Video For Energetic Dance Bop 'Fast (Motion)'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.