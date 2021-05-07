Saweetie Drops Sporty Music Video For Energetic Dance Bop 'Fast (Motion)'

Saweetie scores a touchdown with her energetic new single.

The California-born rapper accompanied the release of her upbeat jam “Fast (Motion)” with a music video that sees the 27-year-old taking first place in every single way. In the three-minute visual, Saweetie sprints to victory in a quick meter dash; sidesteps tacklers as she races across the goal line; and bangs out a slam dunk on a city-wide basketball court.

“Rule number one, never be number two / Got the candy applе whip, hit the gas, then I zoom / Mad 'cause I'm rich and I'm young and I'm cutе / All eyes on me when I step in the room / Why you stay with my name in your mouth, ho? / Don't your ass get tired? That's a mouthful / Wanna wear my jewels and sip my juice / Need a couple Cuban links with some big bamboos,” Saweetie spits over booming clubhouse 808s.

“Fast (Motion)” is Saweetie’s latest offering to arrive from her upcoming debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music, and follows previously-released tracks “Best Friend,” “Back to the Streets,” and “Tap In.”

While the superstar has yet to officially announce the release date for her first album, she’s been keeping her fans constantly fed with new material.

In April 2021, the “Icy Grl” musician unveiled her EP Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, “a fly a** playlist” of summer jams featuring “artists who are up next.” Among the featured artists on the project included Drakeo the Ruler, Kendra Jae, Bbyafricka, Lourdiz, and Loui.

Photo: Getty Images