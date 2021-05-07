While giving fans a "deep dive" into the origins of "Ramona," Billy Corgan divulged some interesting information about the toll the Smashing Pumpkins' infamous Day For Night sessions took on him, revealing he almost quit recording music under the Smashing Pumpkins name because of it.

"['Ramona']’s had a very interesting history. The song itself I think dates back to a Monuments of an Elegy session," Corgan recalled in the video. "For whatever reason we didn’t use it for that record…and then after that I believe we tried working on the song for the aborted Day For Night album, which was never finished. Things were just kind of in a demo stage before I lost my mind and quit, and I thought essentially that my recording history with the Smashing Pumpkins had come to a close. And ‘Ramona’ was one of the songs that was kind of on the stove at that point."

Thankfully, he did not quit, and in the six-plus years since that session the Smashing Pumpkins have released two great albums: Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1: No Past. No Future. No Sun. and CYR — the album in which "Ramona" finally found a home.

See Corgan talk about the origins of "Ramona" above.

Photo: Getty Images