Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Masked Burglar Linked To Over 30 Robberies

Authorities in Beverly Hills arrested a serial burglar accused of more than 30 residential robberies throughout Los Angeles over the past year. Officers pulled over 33-year-old Rockim Prowell on May 2 and found a prosthetic facemask, a curly wig, and glasses and items that connected him to two recent burglaries. They also determined that the car he was driving was reported stolen.

After reviewing surveillance camera footage from the home of one of the victims, they were able to link Prowell to a second break-in in Beverly Hills.

Prowell was taken into custody and charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft, and one count of vandalism.

When investigators searched Prowell's home, they found numerous items connecting him to other residential burglaries. Officials tweeted out a photo of Prowell wearing the mask, asking anybody else who may have been victimized to come forward.

"It was odd this burglar's mouth was always open when seen on video surveillance. When he was caught breaking into another home, we discovered why. He has been linked to 30+ burglaries across the LA area and 7 in @LAPDPacific. Alert us if you have video of this burglar."

Prowell was released on bond on Thursday (May 6). It is unclear if he will face more charges.

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department, Pacific Division